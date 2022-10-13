Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed

(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers in Duplin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a man Sunday night.

David Scott was hit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Paul Ed Daul Road. That’s about a mile east of Kenansville.

Troopers believe a red vehicle was heading east on Highway 24 when it hit the 32-year-old Kenansville man. They say the hit and run vehicle will have damage to its front right section.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit & run crash should call the Highway Patrol office in Duplin County at 910-296-1311.

