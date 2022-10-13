Student found with two Nerf guns charged with communicating threats

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A student at a learning center has been charged with communicating threats in an Eastern Carolina city.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Thursday at about 10:30 in the morning, officers responded to a report of a student threatening to shoot a gun at River City Youth Build at 303 Ehringhaus Street. During the preliminary investigation, officers found the suspect, 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, in a classroom.

Officers say Patterson was removed from the classroom and his belongings were searched, turning up two Nerf guns and no other weapons.

WITN is told that Patterson was brought to the local magistrate where he was charged with communicating threats. He was then jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

