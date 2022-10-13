Student found with two Nerf guns charged with communicating threats

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A student at a learning center has been charged with communicating threats in an Eastern Carolina city.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Thursday at about 10:30 in the morning, officers responded to a report of a student threatening to shoot a gun at River City Youth Build at 303 Ehringhaus Street. During the preliminary investigation, officers found the suspect, 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, in a classroom.

Officers say Patterson was removed from the classroom and his belongings were searched, turning up two Nerf guns and no other weapons.

WITN is told that Patterson was brought to the local magistrate where he was charged with communicating threats. He was then jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Daquan Smith
SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
Police say a 30-year-old man was killed here Wednesday night.
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

Latest News

Eastern Carolina college celebrates Hispanic students, culture
Eastern Carolina college celebrates Hispanic students, culture
76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
Registration deadline approaches
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 14
Car and suspect involved in the investigation of an Atlantic Beach murder
$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder
Fatal crash graphic.
76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville