State Highway Patrol enforcing school bus and school zone safety

(KVLY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is enforcing an operation to keep children safe in school zones and school buses.

The Department of Public Safety will be running “Operation Stop Arm” in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.

The effort will run daily from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The State Highway Patrol expects this to decrease driving violations and school bus negative situations that would involve children.

“Our continued goal is to save lives by raising awareness for school bus safety laws through educational and enforcement efforts,”Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. “We all play an important role in ensuring our children load and unload from a school bus safely each day, whether you are a roadway user, parent, student, or bus driver.”

WITN is told that about 14,100 school buses travel across North Carolina highways daily. On average, they transport 794,950 children to and from school. Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver’s license and is subject to fines up to $500.

The NCDPS stresses that passing a stopped school bus is a Class I felony if the driver strikes an individual and a Class H felony should the violation result in a death.

For more information about school bus safety and illegal passing, visit the Department of Public Instruction’s school bus safety website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Daquan Smith
SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

K9 Titan passed away Wednesday.
‘We are grateful’: Tarboro police remember K9 Titan
Jahvon Lassiter
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed