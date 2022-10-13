SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Chowan County Sheriff says he has requested the assistance of the SBI in the investigation of the death of a child.

The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive last Friday.

Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing toddler.

Deputies said during the search, the missing child was found outside the home. He was given medical aid by deputies and EMS workers but was pronounced dead at ECU Health Chowan Hospital.

Deputies haven’t released the child’s name, nor have they said how long he had been missing.

Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight says the SBI, along with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, will be conducting the criminal investigation while the Chowan County Department of Social Services is conducting its own investigation.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.