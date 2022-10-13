Off-duty officer shot & killed in east Raleigh neighborhood amid active shooter situation

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in an east Raleigh neighborhood as police are responding to an active shooter situation.

Sources have told WRAL that multiple people are dead from the shooting.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were parked along Osprey Cove Drive around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The state Department of Public Safety says State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are all helping Raleigh police.

A nearby hospital said they received four patients at their trauma care center due to the shooting. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The homes in the Hedingham neighborhood are close to the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Those in the are are urged to stay in their homes and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

