New Bern getting grant money to improve stormwater infrastructure

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is getting grant money from Golden LEAF to improve stormwater infrastructure in the Duffyfield community.

The city says it learned that it is getting $249,760 to decrease flooding caused by rain.

WITN is told that the announcement was made by Golden LEAF as part of $5.4 million in funding for college and university scholarships, the Open Grants Program, and the Flood Mitigation Program. New Bern is getting money through the Flood Mitigation Program.

New Bern says the program awards $250,000 per qualifying project to local governments for the construction or improvement of public-owned stormwater infrastructure, including flood control equipment. Repairs also qualify and engineering expenses are also eligible for the grant funds.

The city says it will use the funds to change an existing stormwater pump found on East Rose Street, originally built in 2011. The project will include lowering of the stormwater pump inlet to better manage “nuisance flooding caused by heavy rain. Additionally, excess sediment from the entrance to the pump station will be cleaned and nearby culverts will be replaced. The initial phase of the project will include planning, engineering, design, and permitting. Then, the City will issue formal bid documents and vet responses and estimates to select a contractor,” the city says.

The project is expected to begin in 2023.

