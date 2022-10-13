Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged

Jahvon Lassiter
Jahvon Lassiter(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road.

Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.

Witnesses told deputies a man was seen running from the crash before they arrived.

They found Jahvon Lassiter a short time later and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The 25-year-old man was jailed on a $2 million bond. There’s no word on the condition of the man stabbed or a possible motive.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Daquan Smith
SHERIFF: Martin Co. double murder suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
SHERIFF: Martin Co. double murder suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
SHERIFF: Martin Co. double murder suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Children now eligible for updated COVID-19 booster in North Carolina