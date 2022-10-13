Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road.

Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.

Witnesses told deputies a man was seen running from the crash before they arrived.

They found Jahvon Lassiter a short time later and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The 25-year-old man was jailed on a $2 million bond. There’s no word on the condition of the man stabbed or a possible motive.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.