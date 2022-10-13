Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road.
Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
Witnesses told deputies a man was seen running from the crash before they arrived.
They found Jahvon Lassiter a short time later and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.
The 25-year-old man was jailed on a $2 million bond. There’s no word on the condition of the man stabbed or a possible motive.
