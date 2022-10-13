Man gets up to 15 years in 2017 murder case

Tiquon Brown
Tiquon Brown(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison due to a Lenoir County double murder from 2017.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Tiquon Brown was given that sentence on Tuesday due to a plea arrangement.

Deputies say on Nov. 12th, 2017, around 1:15 a.m., they responded to 308 W. Queen Street in La Grange due to a report of shots fired. Once deputies got there, they found several victims. The shooting happened in an outbuilding on the property.

WITN is told that during the investigation, detectives learned that several suspects tried to rob the victims. During the robbery, one suspect was killed. Deputies say that the other suspects involved shot and killed two victims and seriously injured another victim.

The sheriff’s office says John Johnson, Jr. and Roderick Gillette were the two victims killed and James Waters was severely injured during the robbery.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daquan Smith
SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Police say a 30-year-old man was killed here Wednesday night.
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

Latest News

SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
police lights
One person killed in Drive by shooting in Bertie County
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 14
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 14
Retirees who receive social security react to check increase
Retirees who receive social security react to check increase
The social security building in Greenville, North Carolina.
Retirees who receive social security react to check increase