Man gets up to 15 years in 2017 murder case

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison due to a Lenoir County double murder from 2017.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Tiquon Brown was given that sentence on Tuesday due to a plea arrangement.

Deputies say on Nov. 12th, 2017, around 1:15 a.m., they responded to 308 W. Queen Street in La Grange due to a report of shots fired. Once deputies got there, they found several victims. The shooting happened in an outbuilding on the property.

WITN is told that during the investigation, detectives learned that several suspects tried to rob the victims. During the robbery, one suspect was killed. Deputies say that the other suspects involved shot and killed two victims and seriously injured another victim.

The sheriff’s office says John Johnson, Jr. and Roderick Gillette were the two victims killed and James Waters was severely injured during the robbery.

