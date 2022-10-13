International musicians take the stage at ECU for Hispanic Heritage month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU School of Music is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is a concert series.

If you haven’t made it to the recital hall yet, you have one more chance!

The series ends it’s sixth year with Carlos Castilla on the guitar and Amanda Virelles on the piano.

The duo’s concert is free and open to the public beginning at 7:30 Thursday evening at the A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall

If you are unable to make it to the performance in person, the final show will be streamed and archived on the school’s YouTube page, along with the previous shows.

Hispanic Heritage Month continues until October 15.

