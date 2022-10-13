International musicians take the stage at ECU for Hispanic Heritage month

(Storyblocks)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU School of Music is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is a concert series.

If you haven’t made it to the recital hall yet, you have one more chance!

The series ends it’s sixth year with Carlos Castilla on the guitar and Amanda Virelles on the piano.

The duo’s concert is free and open to the public beginning at 7:30 Thursday evening at the A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall

If you are unable to make it to the performance in person, the final show will be streamed and archived on the school’s YouTube page, along with the previous shows.

Hispanic Heritage Month continues until October 15.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Daquan Smith
SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
Police say a 30-year-old man was killed here Wednesday night.
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

Latest News

76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
Registration deadline approaches
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 14
Car and suspect involved in the investigation of an Atlantic Beach murder
$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder
Fatal crash graphic.
76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
Duplin County man found guilty in 2020 murder
Duplin County man found guilty in 2020 murder