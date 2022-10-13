Hurricanes win opener over Columbus to kick off 25th anniversary season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Quite the start to the Carolina Hurricanes 25th anniversary season. They got to start it at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets and they eventually got it to where they want it to be.

The Canes got in a hole early but they were able to find the answer a short time later the puck gets held in the zone. Seth Jarvis goes to the net, puts it on net, and it bounces its way in to make it a 1-1 game.

Before the end of the 2nd period Canes able to add another one on the rush it’s Martin Necas carrying the zone and he leaves it for Brady Skjei and he finds the back of the net with the boomer from the point 2-1 Canes after 2.

They were able to add to it in the third. They hold the zone again, the puck goes across the front of the net to Necas and he buries the biscuit to make it 3-1.

That line able to put together another goal in the third off the shot goes to the far boards and Andrew Svechnikov fired it in 4-1.

Frederik Andersen missed the end of last season with injury and he played great in his return making 31 saves and he gets the win.

Carolina wins their home and season opener for 4-1.

“Felt good, felt sharp got to see some shot early on and settle in,” says Canes goalie Frederik Andersen who was the game’s second star, “It was nice that excitement the very first game and happy how we came out.”

“Freddie played really really well tonight .I thought made big saves at key times,” says Carolina head coach Rod Brind’amour, “3rd period we started to do it how we want to do it and we were able to put it home.”

“Mentally, physically get better in the summer which happened,” says Martin Necas who earned the first star with a goal and two assists, “We have a good line, great team and with the camp it has been great and a good win tonight.”

Canes look like the team everyone thought they might be coming into the season.

The Canes hit the road out west for the next few weeks due to the state fair.

