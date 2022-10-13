Greenville police investigating homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A homicide investigation is underway in Greenville following a shooting.

Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found a 30 year old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is in it’s early stages and information is limited at this time, but anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300, or Crime stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

