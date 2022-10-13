Greenville police investigating homicide

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A homicide investigation is underway in Greenville following a shooting.

Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found a 30 year old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is in it’s early stages and information is limited at this time, but anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4300, or Crime stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park
Police Lights
Greenville police investigating shooting
The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was...
Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County

Latest News

Internet safety a priority as AG Stein visits Lenoir County
Internet safety a priority as AG Stein visits Lenoir County
SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County
SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County
Ambulance
SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County
AG Josh Stein speaks with students at Kinston school
Internet safety a priority as AG Stein visits Lenoir County