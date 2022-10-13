Greenville officials test new way to keep the city beautiful: Gum Buster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Who are ya gonna call? Greenville Mayor and other city officials are using the Gum Buster to keep Greenville beautiful.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Mayor PJ Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, and Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin tested the Gum Buster product on Greenville’s sidewalks.

The Gum Buster does exactly what the name implies, removing chewing gum from sidewalks and other surfaces with speed and ease. Using steam and a specially-formulated detergent, the Gum Buster can remove even the oldest, most stubborn gum residue in seconds without damaging the underlying surface.

For more updates on the City of Greenville, you can check for updates on their Facebook page.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.