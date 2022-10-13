Eastern Carolina teen eyes World Championships in barrel racing

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jasmine Street is one of a kind when it comes to her hard work and determination as she works toward becoming one of the best barrel racers in the world.

After asking for horseback riding lessons on her 10th birthday, Street hasn’t stopped riding since. Only now, she’s doing it at blinding speeds and around hairpin turns.

For the Martin Community College barrel racer, the adrenaline rush is what she enjoys.

“I liked going fast so I thought barrel racing would fit me and it did. Once I started, I could not stop,” Street said.

Street did not have her own horse at the time but later bought her 6-year-old quarter horse, Rocky. Although Rocky did not have barrel racing experience, training him added to the bond they now have.

“First it was very scary because he would buck and rear, but once he learned to trust me and I had his trust, it was easy,” Street says. “I really like him, but it is a love/hate relationship because sometimes things don’t go the way you want them to go but he’s been very loyal.”

Street is primarily self-taught but learned how to barrel race from watching videos and taking advice from coaches who impacted her along the way.

“My first lesson barn, the instructor helped me a lot to push me to what I wanted to do. A lot of instructors don’t do that, they want you to do what their program is which was English, and she allowed me to do barrel racing which was a lot of fun,” Street said.

At each competition, Street looks forward to meeting people and learning from them.

“I like going to meet a bunch of new people and learning more about the sport so when I went to Worlds, I learned so much and there was over thousands of people there that liked the same thing,” Street said.

As Street continues her journey with hopes of becoming one of the best, dedication is what it’s all about.

“It’s a lot of hard work and dedication, but it teaches you to trust and bond with an animal that’s three times bigger than you,” Street said.

The now 19-year-old sophomore at Martin Community College is studying equine business and training. With her dual degrees, she can own her own business or train horses.

Street looks forward to the Youth and Teen Barrel Racing World Championships next year as she trains and attends other local shows in Eastern Carolina.

The World Championships will take place next summer in Perry, Georgia.

