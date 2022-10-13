Eastern Carolina college celebrates Hispanic students, culture

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hispanic Heritage Month will end after this weekend and schools here in the East are ending the celebration with a bang.

James Sprunt Community College held its Hispanic heritage celebration in its student center Thursday, giving a special spotlight to one of its Hispanic students for both her pride in heritage and achievement in her field of study.

Joana Rivera was recognized after winning Best Rookie Barber in a competition against other barber school students throughout the state at the Major League Barber show in Raleigh.

“Being a Hispanic person, this shows culture and everything like this, and I think a lot of people don’t really see a female barber like that so it makes me feel even better,” Rivera said.

School officials say 28.1% of the student population at the school is Hispanic. School staff and Rivera both say they feel it was important to make sure everyone on campus feels seen.

“This award has provided her an opportunity to continue her journey in her program. I think it’s just truly a testament that anyone can achieve anything,” Dr. Shakeena White, associate vice president of student services said.

The display in the student center included Hispanic literature from notable names such as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

