Duplin County man found guilty in 2020 murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been found guilty of murder and other charges in the death of a person in 2020.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Rasheed Freeman was found guilty Wednesday in the first-degree murder of Nikkio Murray, guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Freeman was given life in prison without the possibility of parole, and 12 years at the end of the life sentence because he is a habitual felon.

Deputies say Freeman was arrested on March 6, 2020. He was wanted for the murder of Murray on Jan. 11, 2020, in the Rose Hill area. Detectives were tipped that Freeman was in Pender County and arrested him.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.