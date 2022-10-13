Deputies find drugs, guns, stolen vehicles at convicted felon’s home

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a search of a convicted felon’s home has turned up stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns and ammo that he is not allowed to have.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about stolen property at a home on Talon Drive outside of Middlesex. There they found two ATVs and a utility trailer on the property.

Deputies confirmed that the ATVs were reported stolen from Rocky Mount and the utility trailer was reported stolen from Tarboro. Shontayene Pittman was found at the home and deputies said he took ownership of the property, also allowing deputies to check several other items on the property including two other ATVs reported stolen from Johnston County.

WITN is told that after a search of the home, deputies found six firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammo, nearly an ounce of cocaine, and about a pound of marijuana. When deputies did a background check of Pittman, they say they learned he was a convicted felon and thus not allowed to have firearms or ammo.

The sheriff’s office says that a criminal background check of Pittman also found that in the past, Pittman did a lot of time in federal prison for drug-related offenses.

According to deputies, Pittman was arrested and given a $235,000 secured bond and a court appearance on Thursday. He was charged with six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, five counts of possession of stolen property, trafficking cocaine by possession, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Pittman has posted bond and was released.

