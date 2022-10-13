Deputies: SBI investigating Martin County shooting

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say the State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate a shooting in Martin County Wednesday night.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a shooting on Poplar Point Road around 8 p.m. That road is just northwest of Williamston.

At least 11 law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.

Chief Deputy Drew Robinson confirmed that the SBI is involved in the investigation.

Few other details are known at this time.

