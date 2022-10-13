Deputies: SBI investigating Martin County shooting

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say the State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate a shooting in Martin County Wednesday night.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a shooting on Poplar Point Road around 8 p.m. That road is just northwest of Williamston.

At least 11 law enforcement vehicles are at the scene.

Chief Deputy Drew Robinson confirmed that the SBI is involved in the investigation.

Few other details are known at this time.

WITN’s Jaylen Holloway is at the scene.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Koi'Leon Foreman
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
Police Lights
Greenville police investigating shooting
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

Latest News

AG Josh Stein speaks with students at Kinston school
Internet safety a priority as AG Stein visits Lenoir County
Attorney General Josh Stein visits Craven County to highlight opioid epidemic response
Attorney General Stein visits Craven County to discuss opioid response with community leaders
Corpsmen Memorial unveiled
‘History in the making’: Corpsmen Memorial unveiled
Airport expansion bringing hundreds of jobs to Lenoir County