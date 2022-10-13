Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Front swings through tonight clearing skies late

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front we’ve been tracking the past few days will move through late tonight. Ahead of the front, a few lingering showers are possible, but then skies will clear late tonight. Temperatures will be mild until the front switches wind directions for us before sunrise. Lows will have a chance to dip into the upper 50s to start Friday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a gentle northerly breeze. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s making for a beautiful end of the work week.

The skies over the area will remain clear through the much of the upcoming weekend. Some clouds will increase late Sunday and a few showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday as the next front pushes through. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few places may touch 80 Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be cool with upper 40s Saturday morning and mid 50s Sunday morning.

The next front will usher in some of the coolest air of this Autumn season so far. Lows will likely dip into the 30s late Tuesday night and Wednesday night, so they are First Alert Weather Days for the potential for the first inland frost over ENC.

Frost potential next week (WITN)

Tonight

A few brief showers then clearing skies. Lows of 58. Wind SW/N 3-6. Rain chance 20%

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 73. Wind N 5-10

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 76. Wind Var. 4-8

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 78. Wind SW 5-10

Monday

Morning showers possible then clearing. High of 72. Wind SW/N 5-10 Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind N-10

