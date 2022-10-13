Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain rolls through the East this morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front we’ve been tracking the past few days has seen its strength diminish. Rain will sweep over the East in the morning before our forecast turns mostly dry through the rest of the day. The heaviest rain will fall for communities near the Pamlico Sound, particularly the Outer Banks. Rainfall totals for these areas will likely range between 1 to 3 inches. Communities farther west will see rainfall between 0.25 to 1 inch of rain. The threat of afternoon and evening rain has dropped off almost completely as many areas will see skies turn sunny. One last shot of rain is expected between 10 p.m. and midnight, but it will be fleeting and light. Highs today will reach the mid 70s with overnight lows falling to the mid 50s.

Thursday

Cloudy with showers likely. Downpours in the mid-late morning. Clearing in the afternoon. High of 76. Wind S 10-15

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind NW 10-15

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 70. Wind N 5-10

