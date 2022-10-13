Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday.

The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.

Stein was part of the leadership in the settlement, that secured $26 billion from the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors.

North Carolina received $750 million from the settlement.

He will first arrive at Morehead City to meet with leaders at the Crystal Coast Civic Center at 10:00 a.m and then will head to Jacksonville to meet with leaders at the Jacksonville Center for Public Safety at 2:30 p.m.

