76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Jacksonville Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Police Department says Robert Anderson was hit by a 2013 Toyota RAV driven by Michelle Morris at about 7:42 p.m. Morris was traveling northwest on Henderson Drive and Anderson was crossing at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street when he was hit.

Police say Anderson was brought to the hospital at Camp Lejeune for care, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

WITN is told that this is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (910) 938-6454.

