76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville

76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Jacksonville Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Police Department says Robert Anderson was hit by a 2013 Toyota RAV driven by Michelle Morris at about 7:42 p.m. Morris was traveling northwest on Henderson Drive and Anderson was crossing at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street when he was hit.

Police say Anderson was brought to the hospital at Camp Lejeune for care, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

WITN is told that this is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (910) 938-6454.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Daquan Smith
SHERIFF: Father, mother & daughter shot; murder suspect still alive after shooting self
Police say a 30-year-old man was killed here Wednesday night.
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
No cause yet in fire that heavily damages Greenville office park

Latest News

76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Jacksonville
Registration deadline approaches
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 14
Car and suspect involved in the investigation of an Atlantic Beach murder
$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder
Duplin County man found guilty in 2020 murder
Duplin County man found guilty in 2020 murder