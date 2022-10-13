$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder

Oct. 13, 2022
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town.

Atlantic Beach police announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randall Miller.

The 65-year-old Apex man was stabbed back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.

Police had previously released surveillance photos of three Black men of medium height, medium to stocky build, wearing dark pants, and gray to dark hooded sweatshirts with face coverings like masks or bandanas.

Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.

