Winstead named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA (WITN) - East Carolina wide receiver Isaiah Winstead has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff award watch list. The award goes to the top receiver in college football.

The graduate transfer from Toledo is one of the top receivers in the American Athletic Conference with 565 yards through six games. He’s made 43 receptions, many picking up first downs. Winstead has two touchdowns so far this year.

He ranks in the top 15 in the country in receptions per game, receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

Ten semifinalists will be announced November 21st, three finalists are declared November 28th, and the winner will be announced on December 8.

