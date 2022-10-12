Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting

School Lockdown
By WITN Web Team and Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a reported shooting in the area.

Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive because there was a shooting in the area near Affordable Suites and Walmart on Western and Marine boulevards.

WITN is told that the three schools were Jacksonville Commons Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School, and Northside High School.

OCS Spokesperson Brent Anderson said the schools were on lockdown for just 15 minutes and the threat was clear by 1 p.m.

WITN has reached out to Jacksonville police for information on the shooting. We have yet to get a response.

Northside High School was the site of a fatal stabbing on Sept. 1st where one student was killed and another was injured. Police subsequently said they filed juvenile petitions against three teenagers.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

