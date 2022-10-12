Teacher of the Week: Lisa Staats

By Ellie Davis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for October 12 is Lisa Staats.

Staats is entering her 26th year of teaching, the last five of those years being at Washington High School.

She currently serves on the School Improvement Team and as a member of Beaufort County ELD team.

The person who nominated Staats wrote:

“It is enough that she has to deal with over a hundred under achieving students every day and during a pandemic and has faithfully done so for the past 25 years. Just this alone is enough that she should be honored every day. She should be recognized for her dedication and hard work for the past 25 years based on the fact that she arrives early to work and almost every day stay late. If there were ever a person that deserves this award and recognition it most definitely is Ms. Elise Staats.”

Congratulations Ms. Staats

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

