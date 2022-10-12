Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A mostly cloudy evening, turns dreary and wet for Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is expected early Thursday morning as a potent cold front moves across the area. As of now the severe threat is low but don’t be surprised if you do hear a rumble of thunder at times

The rain will arrive between 5 am and 1 pm in the afternoon. Following that, rain showers will remain a risk through the early evening but conditions will clear just in time for the weekend. Highs on Thursday will hit the mid to upper 70s despite the rain, although temperatures will cool just in time for the weekend.

Another area of high pressure will trail the cold front, increasing the wind out of the north and cooling our temps for Friday and the upcoming weekend. The high pressure system will provide the East with plentiful sunshine, so if you are itching for outdoor weather, the weekend is looking splendid. High temperatures will range between the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to the 50° mark.

Thursday

Cloudy with showers likely. Downpours in the mid-late morning. High of 76. Wind S 10-15

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind NW 10-15

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 70. Wind N 5-10

Sunday

Mostly sunny and mild.

