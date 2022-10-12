Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A mostly cloudy evening, turns dreary and wet for Thursday

Clouds and rain will take over our area on Thursday. Some showers could be locally heavy at times
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is expected early Thursday morning as a potent cold front moves across the area. As of now the severe threat is low but don’t be surprised if you do hear a rumble of thunder at times

The rain will arrive between 5 am and 1 pm in the afternoon. Following that, rain showers will remain a risk through the early evening but conditions will clear just in time for the weekend. Highs on Thursday will hit the mid to upper 70s despite the rain, although temperatures will cool just in time for the weekend.

Another area of high pressure will trail the cold front, increasing the wind out of the north and cooling our temps for Friday and the upcoming weekend. The high pressure system will provide the East with plentiful sunshine, so if you are itching for outdoor weather, the weekend is looking splendid. High temperatures will range between the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to the 50° mark.

Thursday

Cloudy with showers likely. Downpours in the mid-late morning. High of 76. Wind S 10-15

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind NW 10-15

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 70. Wind N 5-10

Sunday

Mostly sunny and mild.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Koi'Leon Foreman
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
Police Lights
Greenville police investigating shooting
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

Latest News

Attorney General Josh Stein visits Craven County to highlight opioid epidemic response
Attorney General Stein visits Craven County to discuss opioid response with community leaders
Corpsmen Memorial unveiled
‘History in the making’: Corpsmen Memorial unveiled
Airport expansion bringing hundreds of jobs to Lenoir County
Greenville forum encourages input into fair housing