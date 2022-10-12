Police searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen in Los Angeles

The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then sexually assaulted. (Credit: LAPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect seen on video Tuesday allegedly abducting a 14-year-old victim.

The department said the victim was later sexually assaulted.

According to police, officers were called to investigate the sexual assault of a minor by an unknown suspect at a park.

Security footage released by the LAPD shows a man leading a person through a residential neighborhood. He has his left arm over the person’s shoulder and his right arm pressed toward the person’s body.

Investigators say the suspect threatened the victim with a weapon, forced them into a bathroom and sexually assaulted the victim.

According to an LAPD statement, the suspect left the location traveling in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

