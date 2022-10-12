Pet of the Week: Canis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything.

At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter.

He’s an amazing listener, gets along well with other dogs, enjoys long walks, and loves snuggling.

Canis also enjoys car rides and going on road trips.

If you would like to welcome Saul into your home visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.