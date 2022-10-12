SBI joins investigation into Greenville office park fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Greenville firefighters after a fire Tuesday night heavily damaged part of an office park.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. at Charleston Square which is on Landmark Street.

After battling a fire much of the night, city officials tell WITN that firefighters have not performed any additional investigations as of Wednesday morning.

The businesses impacted by the fire include Better People, Daniels Quality & Assurance, LLC, Sure Foundation, Picasso, and Clay Steinwinter Music.

It appears the worst damage was at M & K Record Researchers, Inc., a background-checking company.

“I’m lost for words right now, me and my daughter actually are trying to wrap our minds around everything and not knowing what’s going to happen next but thank God that we still have our lives, said business owner Alesia Daniels. “We just don’t know.”

Daniels, who owns Daniels Quality and Assurance Transportation, said this was the second fire at the complex on Tuesday. Around 2:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a bush on fire outside of her office.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell said one part of the building was destroyed after the roof caved in.

Blackwell says there were 22 firefighters at the scene. One of them received minor injuries in the fire and was evaluated at the scene by EMS. She did not hear of any other injuries.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof as firefighters arrived. By about 9:00 p.m. the fire was less severe, but massive smoke was still billowing into the sky.

Landmark Street is now back open.

WITN is continuing to investigate the fire with crews at the scene Wednesday morning.

