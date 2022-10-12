Medicare expansion forum taking place in Farmville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
Farmville, N.C. (WITN) - Emmanuel Episcopal Church will host a forum for those interested in the issue of Medicaid expansion.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th at the church located at 3505 s. Walnut Street, next to the Farmville Public Library.

The discussion will be about helping those who can’t pay medical bills due to falling in North Carolina’s healthcare coverage gap.

The coverage gap refers to those that make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for a subsidy on the health insurance marketplace.

An estimated 600,000 North Carolinians fall into that gap.

