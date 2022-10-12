Jellyfish jamboree: Hundreds of jellyfish wash ashore on Ocracoke

Hundreds of jellyfish washed up on this beach on Ocracoke Island.
Hundreds of jellyfish washed up on this beach on Ocracoke Island.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Talk about a story with a real stinger.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a large swarm of cannonball jellyfish have washed up on the north end of Ocracoke Island. Hundreds, if not thousands of jellyfish can be seen stretching across the beach.

Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents could have all played a role in them washing ashore, as jellyfish can’t swim and just float with the wind and currents.

“Although this particular species generally doesn’t sting, please avoid handling them,” Cape Hatteras says. “They will be left on shore to let nature take its course. Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the seashore like birds or crabs.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Koi'Leon Foreman
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
Police Lights
Greenville police investigating shooting
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

Latest News

Doctor's check-up
Medicaid expansion forum taking place in Farmville
School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Myracle Pender
Craven County deputies searching for ‘runaway’ 13-year-old
The SBI is now assisting Greenville with the fire investigation.
SBI joins investigation into Greenville office park fire