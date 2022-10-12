Jellyfish jamboree: Hundreds of jellyfish wash ashore on Ocracoke

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Talk about a story with a real stinger.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a large swarm of cannonball jellyfish have washed up on the north end of Ocracoke Island. Hundreds, if not thousands of jellyfish can be seen stretching across the beach.

Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents could have all played a role in them washing ashore, as jellyfish can’t swim and just float with the wind and currents.

“Although this particular species generally doesn’t sting, please avoid handling them,” Cape Hatteras says. “They will be left on shore to let nature take its course. Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the seashore like birds or crabs.”

