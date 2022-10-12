Jamesville house fire leaves three dogs dead

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Eastern Carolina are investigating an early morning house fire.

According to the Jamesville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Old US 64 just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Several crews were called in to help including those from Williamston, Griffin, and Plymouth. It took crews around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Three dogs died in the fire and the home was a total loss.

WITN is told the fire is under investigation and the cause has not yet been determined.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.