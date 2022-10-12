Greenville Police investigating shooting
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night.
Greenville Police say a 30-year-old male was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.
The shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. at an unknown location and police say the victim then drove to Heritage Street.
At this time police say they do not have a suspect in custody.
