Greenville forum encourages input into fair housing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Housing is something most people agree is a necessity, yet it has gotten more and more difficult over the past few years to afford. One Eastern Carolina city is trying to find solutions to that problem.

WITN talked to housing leaders and a woman who knows the challenges of housing insecurity first-hand.

Voicing her concern for the state of housing in Greenville, Tonya Foreman shared her hopes Wednesday for the future.

That’s exactly what Greenville Housing Administrator Tiana Berryman said these discussions are designed to do.

“We’re hoping to get some feedback. Hear community needs, hear concerns, but also hear what’s working well. Hear what we need more of,” Berryman explained.

That feedback will go into the city’s plan and assessment of fair housing.

“The impacts of the pandemic are still unfolding, and so it’s important that we have our ear to the ground, that the community is being vocal and participating,” Berryman said.

Foreman’s nonprofit, Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, or CAREE, helps people struggling to find a place to stay. WITN previously reported on their efforts this summer.

“With CAREE, we have been contacted by people that have been impacted by 7 apartment complexes where investors have purchased those complexes and increased the rent,” Foreman said.

She brought Tammy Brown to Wednesday’s meeting. Brown is looking for permanent housing right now.

“It’s, like, really hard to find section 8 housing right now. It’s either a waiting list one or two years, no availability, or no longer accepting section 8,” Brown said.

All the suggestions made during these meetings will be used to make a plan for 2023 to 2027. However, for people like Brown, the time for change is now.

“If it’s like two to three years from now, that’s not really a solution. If it’s not immediate or six months or in a couple of months, that’s not very promising,” Brown said.

Three forums took place Wednesday. There will also be a virtual one on Oct. 18th. The full schedule can be found below.

Forum schedule (WITN)

