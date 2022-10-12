Greenville Affordable Housing Loan Committee to meet Wednesday

Affordable Housing
Affordable Housing(WTVG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Affordable Housing Loan Committee will meet Wednesday at the council chambers of City Hall.

The committee focuses on loans for those that need assistance like first-time home buyers and the elderly.

The committee also makes recommendations to the City Council about potential land purchases to be used for affordable housing developments.

The committee meets on the second Wednesday of every month.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
Koi'Leon Foreman
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital

Latest News

Blurred picture of pill bottles and other drugs
Attorney General Stein to discuss opioid settlement in Craven County
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th at 4:30am
Greenville police investigating shooting
Greenville police investigating shooting
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building