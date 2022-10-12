Greenville Affordable Housing Loan Committee to meet Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Affordable Housing Loan Committee will meet Wednesday at the council chambers of City Hall.

The committee focuses on loans for those that need assistance like first-time home buyers and the elderly.

The committee also makes recommendations to the City Council about potential land purchases to be used for affordable housing developments.

The committee meets on the second Wednesday of every month.

