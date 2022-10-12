Memorial services remember four prison workers killed in attempted escape five years ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two services today remembered a deadly Eastern Carolina attempted prison escape that claimed the lives of four state employees.

The attack on October 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution killed Correctional Officer Justin Smith, Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, Corrections Enterprise Manager Veronica Darden, and Maintenance Mechanic Geoffrey Howe. It happened during an attempted escape that started in the prison sewing plant.

At 10:12 a.m. this morning balloons were released into the sky, followed by a moment of silence at the prison. There was also a remembrance at the Fallen Officers Memorial in Raleigh.

Four inmates were charged with the murders and so far only one has stood trial.

Mikel Brady was given the death penalty after being convicted of four counts of first-degree murder almost three years ago.

Court calendars show Wisezah Buckman’s trial is set for January 16th of next year in Dare County, while no court dates have been set for Seth Frazier or Jonathan Monk.

