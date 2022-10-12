ECU basketball teams picked to finish 11th in AAC preseason coaches poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both East Carolina University basketball teams have been picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference this winter.

"It will always be about our culture, it will always be about out family and not just being successful on the court but off the court" @ecucoachkim



📺 https://t.co/jefGMAyhx4#AmericanHoops pic.twitter.com/uHPpKzzksc — American WBB (@American_WBB) October 12, 2022

Both teams stressed defense, family and culture in their preseason media live press conferences.

"Right now the biggest thing that we're looking for this preseason is to decide as a team who can provide some veteran leadership" @MikeSchwartzECU#AmericanHoops x @ecubasketball pic.twitter.com/Mu6R4JYGw0 — American MBB (@American_MBB) October 12, 2022

Both teams have a number of new faces coming into the program. The men with new coach Michael Schwartz. They spoke at length about the possibility of Winston Tabbs returning to play. Coach Schwartz says he is close to being cleared for contact.

.@sb_wynston shares what Coach Schwartz has brought to the team and what their focus is for the upcoming season. #AmericanHoops x @ecubasketball pic.twitter.com/FgB3EXkuy1 — American MBB (@American_MBB) October 12, 2022

Tabbs said he has seen a challenging year with lots of dark days being out with injury. He transferred from Boston College and could be a difference maker for the Pirates.

The women’s team added six incoming freshman and a couple transfers. Kimora Jenkins from Georgia and Micah Dennis from Oklahoma State. Coach Kim McNeill seems confident they can build on the foundation they have made in her four seasons in Greenville. Both coaches said they have been happy with the preseason camp and how hard their teams have worked.

"Defense is our number one priority..and for me, defense is something I take a lot of pride in." - @iamsyniaa #AmericanHoops x @ECUWBB pic.twitter.com/YEd5p71f2I — American WBB (@American_WBB) October 12, 2022

ECU women open at home on November 7th against South Carolina State. The ECU men host Mercer to kick off the season the following night, November 8th.

