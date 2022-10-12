Craven County deputies searching for ‘runaway’ 13-year-old

Myracle Pender
Myracle Pender(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a 13-year-old they say was last seen on Saturday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Myracle Pender was last seen leaving her home on State Camp Road, which is outside of Vanceboro, with her sister Kaywana McCaine. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

WITN is told that Pender was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Pender’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 636-6620.

