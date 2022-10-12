City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant

Wildwood Park
Wildwood Park(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) Grant.

Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s newest park.

This is the second consecutive year the city of Greenville has been awarded the grant. 

In 2021, the city received $481,300 from the Authority Board for the reimbursement of the land purchase to acquire the parcels that make up Wildwood Park.

“It is great to see the continued support from the Parks and Recreation Authority for the development of Wildwood Park,” Director of Recreation and Parks Don Octigan said. “This funding will allow our staff to further activate the east side parcel of the park and provide necessary infrastructure to support the many new amenities set to open next summer.”

Wildwood Park, located just north of the Tar River, includes more than 360 acres of land and two ponds for outdoor recreation and water activities.

The park currently includes natural surface trails, a floating dock with boat slips, a kayak launch, outdoor shelters, camping platforms, and a sandy beach.

The 2022 PARTF grant funding and the required grant match will be specifically used to add a playground challenge course, zip lines, restrooms, and a new parking lot, all in the vicinity of the bicycle skills course and pump track.

“The city is also very appreciative of our community partners such as Grady White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation, who continue to support the development efforts at the park,” Octigan said. “Wildwood Park has been a great asset for this community since opening in October 2021, and the City looks forward to building on the progress made so far.”

Construction of the PARTF funded improvements is anticipated to begin in early 2024.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
Koi'Leon Foreman
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them

Latest News

Jamesville house fire
Jamesville house fire leaves three dogs dead
Teacher of the Week: Lisa Staats
Teacher of the Week: Lisa Staats
Pet of the Week: Canis
Pet of the Week: Canis
Shelter dog generic
Pet of the Week: Canis