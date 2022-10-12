City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) Grant.

Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s newest park.

This is the second consecutive year the city of Greenville has been awarded the grant.

In 2021, the city received $481,300 from the Authority Board for the reimbursement of the land purchase to acquire the parcels that make up Wildwood Park.

“It is great to see the continued support from the Parks and Recreation Authority for the development of Wildwood Park,” Director of Recreation and Parks Don Octigan said. “This funding will allow our staff to further activate the east side parcel of the park and provide necessary infrastructure to support the many new amenities set to open next summer.”

Wildwood Park, located just north of the Tar River, includes more than 360 acres of land and two ponds for outdoor recreation and water activities.

The park currently includes natural surface trails, a floating dock with boat slips, a kayak launch, outdoor shelters, camping platforms, and a sandy beach.

The 2022 PARTF grant funding and the required grant match will be specifically used to add a playground challenge course, zip lines, restrooms, and a new parking lot, all in the vicinity of the bicycle skills course and pump track.

“The city is also very appreciative of our community partners such as Grady White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation, who continue to support the development efforts at the park,” Octigan said. “Wildwood Park has been a great asset for this community since opening in October 2021, and the City looks forward to building on the progress made so far.”

Construction of the PARTF funded improvements is anticipated to begin in early 2024.

