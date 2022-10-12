Attorney General Stein to discuss opioid settlement in Craven County

Blurred picture of pill bottles and other drugs
Blurred picture of pill bottles and other drugs(FOX5 File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein is visiting New Bern to highlight local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

Stein will head to the Berne room at the Riverfront Convention Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 12th to discuss the area’s allocation of the $26 billion in opioid settlement funds.

Stein was a lead negotiator in securing the agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors. The funds will go toward addressing the opioid epidemic in communities across North Carolina.

Stein will be accompanied by Craven County and New Bern officials for the event.

