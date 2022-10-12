Attorney General Stein to discuss opioid settlement in Craven County

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Josh Stein is visiting New Bern to highlight local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

Stein will head to the Berne room at the Riverfront Convention Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 12th to discuss the area’s allocation of the $26 billion in opioid settlement funds.

Stein was a lead negotiator in securing the agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors. The funds will go toward addressing the opioid epidemic in communities across North Carolina.

Stein will be accompanied by Craven County and New Bern officials for the event.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.