All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity.

Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser.

It’s a night of all-you-can-eat oysters and all-you-can-drink beverages.

The 6th annual Roast at the Rock will take place on Oct. 21 at the Rock Springs Center. (Junior League of Greenville)

Mary Craig Palmatary joined the Junior League as a way to meet new faces in the area. Now, she feels even more fulfilled knowing her volunteer work is helping others.

The proceeds are going to fund the physical activity and healthy eating promotion that the League does across Pitt County.

Tickets are on sale now through October 14 and can be purchased here.

