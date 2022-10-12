All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC

The Roast at the Rock fundraiser is a night of all-you-can-eat oysters and all-you-can-drink...
The Roast at the Rock fundraiser is a night of all-you-can-eat oysters and all-you-can-drink beverages.(Junior League of Greenville)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity.

Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser.

It’s a night of all-you-can-eat oysters and all-you-can-drink beverages.

The 6th annual Roast at the Rock will take place on Oct. 21 at the Rock Springs Center.
The 6th annual Roast at the Rock will take place on Oct. 21 at the Rock Springs Center.(Junior League of Greenville)

Mary Craig Palmatary joined the Junior League as a way to meet new faces in the area. Now, she feels even more fulfilled knowing her volunteer work is helping others.

The proceeds are going to fund the physical activity and healthy eating promotion that the League does across Pitt County.

Tickets are on sale now through October 14 and can be purchased here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Landmark Street in Greenville
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
School Lockdown
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
Koi'Leon Foreman
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
Police Lights
Greenville police investigating shooting
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

Latest News

Avenue Q is playing at the Magnolia Arts Center in Greenville.
Adult puppet show comes to Greenville
SBI joins investigation into Greenville office park fire
Top: Veronica Darden &amp;amp; Officer Justin Smith<br />Bottom: Wendy Shannon &amp;amp;...
Memorial services remember four prison workers killed in attempted escape five years ago
Jamesville house fire leaves three dogs dead
Suicide prevention resources expand for veterans in the East
Suicide prevention resources expand for veterans in the East