Adult puppet show comes to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Whether you live up in Windsor or Down in Richlands, just be glad you don’t live on Avenue Q!

The adult puppet musical, ‘Avenue Q.’ wowed the theater scene in New York City and now the East is getting their own taste of the magic in Greenville.

The show follows a recent graduate as he maneuvers his way through life to understand love, friendship, getting jobs and losing jobs.

You’ll want to leave the kids at home for this date night as the subject matter is for adults only.

Avenue Q (WITN)

It’s all going down at the Magnolia Arts Center at 1703 E 14th street.

Tickets are $15 for general, sale but there are discounts for seniors and students.

Find ticket information here.

