8 PM Tropical Weather Outlook: Tropical Storm Karl forms and maintains intensity; will stay away from Eastern NC

8 pm track (Russell James - WITN Weather)

NHC 8 pm update (Russell James - WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 8 pm advisory, the National Hurricane Center are issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Karl. Winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Karl is expected to remain over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next day or so before making landfall in Mexico as a minimal tropical storm. Despite the system being a tropical storm, Karl is producing excess thunderstorm activity over Eastern Mexico. This could pose a rain threat to parts of the country. Luckily for us, Karl is not a threat to Eastern NC.

Although our hurricane season has re-entered a lull in direct tropical weather impacts, do not get too comfortable. Lessons for Ian taught us that even in quiet hurricane seasons, it is imperative to have a hurricane preparedness plan; even if you do not think you will be needing it anytime soon. Remember it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season, and October historically is a sneaky month for hurricanes. The official end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is November 30th.

