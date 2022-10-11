Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision. (Source: WTVM)
By Ashlee Williams and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed in a fiery crash Friday night.

According to police, Byron and Katrina Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game with their 10-year-old daughter, Kamryn, when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision.

Their vehicle erupted in flames.

All three family members died in the crash, leaving behind 15-year-old Braylon, who rode the bus home with his teammates. Katrina Jakes also leaves behind an older son, Brian.

“It’s hard to bury a child, but I just can’t fathom and imagine having to bury the whole family... practically the whole family,” Braylon’s grandmother Jacqueline Jakes said in tears.

Jacqueline Jakes said Braylon is trying to stay busy during this tragic time.

“Braylon is hanging in there right now. He’s doing fine,” she explained, adding that she feels that she has to be strong for her grandson.

Braylon’s grandmother said his football team has been there for him to lift his spirit.

Copyright 2022 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Joyner, and her husband, Bobby, remain in a Greenville hospital after the dog attack.
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
File Graphic
New Bern police investigating after one person shot

Latest News

Sage
DA: Actions of officer shooting dog were “warranted and justified”
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
Renaissance Towers, a high-rise condominium building, has been deemed unsafe by Horry County...
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case