Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man.

Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.

The assault happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Country Fare Store on Barrus Construction Road. Deputies say they found 21-year-old Brandon Sharpe, of Greenville, outside in the parking lot suffering from serious injuries.

Sharpe remains in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center, according to deputies. They said the man was beaten with hands, feet, and blunt objects.

Foreman, who lives in Greenville, was jailed on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

