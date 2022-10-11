Sports Spotlight - Greene Central senior tennis player Colie helps lead Rams to consecutive conference titles record

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central girls tennis seniors have won the final four straight conference titles of the state record streak they set this week.

Kristen Colie has played a major role in all four. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“The first time I came out here the net was taller than me,” says Greene Central senior Kristen Colie, “I started playing competitively when I was 10 in tournaments. Ever since then, I’ve always been on the court and loved it.”

Tennis was a smash with Greene Central senior Kristen Colie.

“She was as young as the 5th grade, she would come out at times and hit with girls that were on the varsity,” says Greene Central head coach Tim Medlin, “and she could hang with them back then.”

Growing through the ranks.

“First year as a freshman, 40 wins,” says Medlin, “Which is the most we had in history.”

Her game developing with her.

“Gone to states all three years so far,” says Colie, “Hoping to go this year.”

Kristen’s love for the sport even grew from singles to doubles.

“I like being able to work with my teammate,” says Colie, “and being able to figure out how we can compliment each other on the court.”

The Rams won the conference title this week for the 29th consecutive season.

“That’s a state record,” says Colie, “and I’m really proud I was able to be a part of it.”

“The longevity of tennis in North Carolina, one of the top 5 states for tennis in the nation, it’s an accomplishment that really gives you chills,” says Medlin.

For a program like Greene Central to have continued that success, it has had it has needed players like Kristen along the way.

“Taking it point by point and keeping a positive mindset,” says Colie, “and having fun with it all at the same time.”

Seniors sharing their knowledge and setting an example.

“To have that kind of talent and still play number 2 or number 3 for the team and still say I’m here for the team,” says Medlin, “I always told her that her play would dictate her place in college and that proved to be the case.”

Colie is ready to play for Pfeiffer University starting next year after she graduates.

“Being able to play college tennis is a dream come true,” says Colie, We always said education before sports, but sports does definitely play a part in it.”

