SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 88-year-old.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Austin Moore Jr. of Greenville.

Moore was last seen at 105 Fairlane Rd. in Greenville.

The 88-year-old man is described as Black, standing about five feet, six inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with short, grey hair.

Moore is believed to be suffering from dementia or some sort of cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about is asked to call Greenville Police at 252-329-4300.

