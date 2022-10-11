Russell’s First Alert Forecast: One more day of sunshine Wednesday, before turning wetter late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will begin to make it’s departure out of Eastern NC Wednesday morning, eventually leading to mostly cloudy skies and heavy rain by Thursday.

A strong jet stream will begin to move into the Ohio Valley later tonight, strengthening an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes and pushing an incoming cold front closer to the East. The strength of the weather system will allow for a strong cold front to approach Eastern NC Wednesday evening. Heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible. Due to the timing of the system and position of the front will limit any severe weather potential that, as of now, looks unlikely. With heavy rain becoming a concern, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday. Rainfall totals could be between 2″ and 3″ with heavier possible along the coast. The good news is the rain will be out to sea by sunrise Friday and sunny skies will return to the area just in time for the ECU Football Game on Saturday.

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. High of 76. Wind: SE 7-12

Thursday

Cloudy with showers likely. Downpours in the mid-late morning. High of 75. Wind S 10-15

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind NW 10-15

