Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.

Police say when they arrived, they found 48-year-old Scottie Winstead inside a vehicle. Nash County EMS pronounced Winstead dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated and anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

