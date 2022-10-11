Roanoke Rapids police investigating armed robbery at Zaxby’s

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for those involved in a robbery at a fast food restaurant.

On Sunday, Oct. 9 around 8:20 p.m., the Roanoke Rapids Police department was called to Zaxby’s in regards to an armed robbery.

Investigators say the suspect came in through the back door, headed to the safe, was able to open it, and get away with cash.

As they continue their investigation, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.

